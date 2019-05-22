On Wednesday, Congressional Democrats had a heavily hyped closed-door meeting about calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the arrangements late Tuesday in response to apparently growing pressure within the caucus to “do something” about moving forward on action against the President.

However, as the doors broke and the Speaker made a few remarks to the press, no specifics were immediately available, nor any announcements on action. Pelosi said it was a “respectful exchange of ideas,” but offered no specific progress.

She did have, however, harsh words fro the President, even as she prepares for a meeting with him later today.

“We do believe that it’s important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the President of the United States,” said Pelosi.

“We believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up. In a cover-up,” she said. “And that was the measure that we need.”

