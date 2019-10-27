House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims that President Donald Trump decided to alert the Russian government about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before informing congressional leaders.

Pelosi’s office released her reaction in a statement celebrating the news and saying “Americans salute the heroism, dedication and skill of our military and our intelligence professionals and acknowledge the work of our partners in the region.” However, since Trump kept plans for the operation away from Congress until it was already over, Pelosi’s statement says “the House must be briefed on this raid,” and then she tossed out this allegation:

“The Russians, but not top Congressional Leadership, were notified of in advance, and on the Administration’s overall strategy in the region. Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership from Washington.”

The statement also says that “the death of al-Baghdadi is significant, but the death of this ISIS leader does not mean the death of ISIS.” It also calls of Trump to present a “clear strategy” for defeating ISIS since “Scores of ISIS fighters remain under uncertain conditions.”

Pelosi isn’t the only one critiquing Trump’s handling of the situation. Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell both gave interviews to the political morning shows on Sunday, and they lambasted Trump for not informing the Gang of Eight about the raid.

Watch above, via ABC and Fox.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]