House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself and called his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, “an admitted and proud contributor to a coup.”

During her weekly press conference on Thursday, Pelosi was asked if Thomas should resign from the nation’s highest court. Thomas’ wife reportedly texted with Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ahead of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The texts called on the Trump administration to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Do you agree with members of your caucus that Clarence Thomas should resign?” asked a reporter.

“I don’t think he should’ve ever been appointed,” said Pelosi, who added that she won’t say whether Thomas should resign.

However, Pelosi called for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics and noted that there’s pending legislation that would institute such a thing.

“The Supreme Court has to at least have a code of ethics,” she said. “Why should they have lower standards than members of Congress in terms of reporting and the rest?”

Pelosi countered the notion that “it’s a personal decision of a judge as to whether he should recuse himself,” arguing that “if your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup of our country, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards.”

