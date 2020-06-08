Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and almost two dozen other congressional Democrats took a knee in the capitol building during a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd — before unveiling a sweeping police reform bill Monday morning.

Dems roll out their police overhaul bill in the capitol. More than 20 lawmakers here from the house and senate including ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ ⁦@SenSchumer⁩ ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ ⁦@CoryBooker⁩ ⁦@WhipClyburn⁩ and CBC chair ⁦@RepKarenBass⁩ pic.twitter.com/I5XRVrPwbW — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 8, 2020

The group’s moment of silence lasted for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Floyd was held down before he died. All in the group knelt including Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), except for Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) who stood with his head down. Everyone wore matching Kente cloth handed out by the Congressional Black Caucus.

“We stand for eight minutes 46 seconds to mark the horrible death of George Floyd,” Schumer said. “It was excruciating. It seemed an unbearably long amount of time. It felt so painful to get even an inkling of how this man and so many other black Americans have suffered for so long. Every American should try to stand in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to acknowledge the pain of George Floyd and the pain of racism.”

“That tragedy, that horror of history, slavery in our own country, and all the consequences of that, we are here to observe that pain,” Pelosi said. “We are here to respect the actions of the American people to speak out against that, specifically manifested in police brutality.”

The proposed bill by Democrats aims to start a police registry of police misconduct, ban the use of chokeholds, stop “no-knock” search warrants, and classify lynching as a federal hate crime, among other reforms. The legislation would also make it easier for victims of police brutality to collect damages from police departments. Schumer said the Senate Democrats are “going to fight like hell” to pass it.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

