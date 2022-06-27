Speaker Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Accuses ‘News Outlets’ of Misrepresenting ‘Pushing’ Kid Video

A spokesperson for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is accusing “news outlets” of “misrepresenting” a video of the House Speaker where, according to critics, she appeared to push the daughter of Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX).

The video is from Flores’ swearing-in ceremony last week. The Republican congresswoman reacted to a clip shared by conservative actor James Woods and accused Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo op.

In the short clip, Pelosi is waving to someone and then her elbow hits Flores’ daughter, causing her to move.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen,” Flores tweeted. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

“I love this princess stood her ground, while Nancy showed her true colors,” Woods originally tweeted along with the clip.

I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!! https://t.co/TA50EntDoq — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 27, 2022

According to Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, the House Speaker was attempting to make sure Flores’ daughter was not behind her for the picture and “news outlets” like Fox News, the New York Post, and others are “misrepresenting” the Democrat’s actions.

“It’s sad to see “news outlets” that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,” Drew Hammill tweeted.

Hammill also posted footage of Pelosi speaking with Flores’ children.

And here’s more footage of the Speaker graciously greeting Rep. Flores’ children and telling them about the room they are in. https://t.co/DNEEr4XbWH pic.twitter.com/gpJ5fXYEKr — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) June 27, 2022

