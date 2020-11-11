People keep calling the sex shop next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping — where President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani held a press conference last week — to see if Giuliani is in there buying something.

According to NPR’s Morning Edition host David Greene, a clerk at the Fantasy Island sex shop revealed they get “at least 10, 15 calls a day” asking, “Is Rudy here?”

Clerk at sex shop near Four Seasons Total Landscaping: "I get at least 10, 15 calls a day – 'Is Rudy here?'"

The Philadelphia sex shop blew up on social media following Giuliani’s press conference, with users pointing out the hilarity of it being held at a location between the sex shop and a crematorium.

In an interview with Slate on Monday, the owner of Fantasy Island, Bernie D’Angelo, said they “had customers from both sides, Republican and Democrat” at the sex shop during Giuliani’s press conference, “But nobody from, like, Rudy Giuliani’s [camp.]”

D’Angelo also revealed that business had increased since the conference.

On Facebook, Fantasy Island claimed, “Our establishment is mobbed with customers… the old Rudi Giuliani screwup has taken us to greater heights everybody’s got wood LOL.”

“Fantasy Island is on the map bigger and better than ever before thank you,” the company declared.

