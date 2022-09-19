Piers Morgan Blasts Meghan Markle’s Presence at Queen’s Funeral: ‘Very Hard to Stomach’

Many British people are finding Meghan Markle’s presence after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II “hard to stomach,” according to Piers Morgan.

Covering the queen’s funeral on Fox News on Monday, both Morgan and Sharon Osbourne blasted Markle and her past comments suggesting there could be racism in the royal family after a comment about her baby’s skin color.

“Of course, the whole racist thing was atrocious. And it is like, if you were going to talk about it, then say who said it and what they did say, but the thing is you can’t believe anything after that interview because of the 17 lies that were told,” Osbourne said.

Morgan argued the royal family is “of course” not racist and said he finds it “quite hard to forgive” her past criticisms of the family, even in a time of mourning. He recalled Prince William declaring definitively in an interview later that he was not part of a “racist” family.

“He was asked, sir, are you part of a racist family? And he just snapped and turned to the reporter and very unlike William, he just said something like, we are most definitely not a racist family. Of course they’re not a racist family,” Morgan said.

The last two years of the Queen’s life were spent “constantly having to deal” with Markle and Prince Harry “attacking the royal family and the monarchy,” Morgan added, despite the royal family being the reason they can “make all that money.”

“When I see her at all these events this week, I think a lot of British people find it very hard to stomach because they think, well, you made the queen’s so difficult the last two years of her life,” he said.

“At a time when she should have had peace,” Osbourne added.

Watch above via Fox News

