Pizzagate Posobiec ‘Exposes’ Andy McCarthy — Who Wanted to Impeach Obama and Backed Trump in 2020 — As a Never Trumper

Trump acolyte, pizzeria muckraker, and Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec alleged that National Review and Fox News’ Andy McCarthy is a “Never Trumper” with one, harsher standard for Donald Trump and a lower one for Barack Obama in a podcast on Tuesday.

McCarthy, the author of Faithless Execution: Building the Political Case for Obama’s Impeachment, has been critical of Trump over the behaviors and actions ascribed to Trump in a Department of Justice indictment that McCarthy described as “devastating.”

“If they can prove half of it, he’s toast. And I sense that they can probably prove more than half of it, because a lot of it is recorded conversations, testimony from his lawyers, and that sort of thing.” McCarthy told Fox’s Guy Benson earlier this month.

Less than a month before the 2020 presidential election, McCarthy wrote a column for National Review called “Trump: Yes” in which he explained why he supported Trump in the 2016 election and made the case for supporting him in the then-forthcoming one, despite his manifest character flaws.

On the Tuesday edition of his podcast, Posobiec cited McCarthy’s argument in 2012 that leaks from intelligence agencies when Obama was president because as president, he was “fully empowered to declassify whatever information he chooses to declassify, no matter how sensitive, no matter how damaging its disclosure.”

According to the Pizzagate conspiracy theorist, McCarthy’s statement then is in conflict with his position on Trump’s indictment now.

Andy McCarthy had one standard, a legal standard, it sounds like a pretty good and pretty solid legal standard, in fact it’s one that we’ve been discussing here, it’s one that Mike Davis talks about when he comes on, it’s the exact same one that we’ve always pointed out: That the president of the United States, every president of the United States, has the ability to declassify information.

He continued:

It’s just so strange that Andy McCarthy has one set of legal arguments for Democrats, but another set of legal arguments when the man’s name is Donald Trump, who’s in question. Why is that, Andy? It’s just very interesting because Andy tells us that he’s a conservative. He tells us that he’s a Republican, and yet his legal analysis totally changes depending on who the person we’re talking about is.

Posobiec also remarked upon an October 2020 declaration from McCarthy that “Trump is president, he can declassify anything.”

BREAKING: NEVER-TRUMPER ANDY MCCARTHY EXPOSED In 2012 he defended a president’s right to declassify military information and opposed obstruction charges on a POTUS on Constitutional groundshttps://t.co/rQhuJ1ZDYT pic.twitter.com/M1EVrsWMuJ — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 28, 2023

Missing from Posobiec’s analysis is the fact that while Obama was the president in 2012 and Trump was the president in 2020, the latter was no longer the president when the alleged crimes he is accused of were committed.

In a tape recording released by CNN earlier this week, Trump seemingly admitted that he had held onto classified documents that he had not declassified as president:

Trump: Except it is, like, highly confidential, secret… This is secret information. Look, look at this. You attack and… Staffer: Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Trump: She’d send it… Staffer: Her private emails. Trump: No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner. The pervert. [Laughter] Trump: By the way, isn’t that incredible? Staffer: Yeah. Trump: I was just thinking, because we were talking about it, and you know, he said, “He wanted to attack Iran, and what…” These are the papers. Staffer: You did? Trump: This was done by the military and given to me. Uh, I think we can probably, right? Staffer: I don’t know, we’ll have to see. Yeah, we’ll have to try to… Trump: Declassify it. Staffer: …figure out a, yeah. Trump: See, as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret. Staffer: Yeah, now we have a problem [laughing]. Trump: Isn’t that interesting? Staffer: Yeah.

