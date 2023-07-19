‘Please, Baby, Please!’ Van Jones Mocks RNC Chair For ‘Pathetic’ Attempt To ‘Beg’ Trump To Debate

CNN’s Van Jones mocked Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday for calling on former President Donald Trump to participate in the Republican primary debates. Trump has suggested he will boycott at least some of them.

The first such event is in August on Fox News, which Trump recently called “hostile” to him.

On CNN’s The Source, host Kaitlan Collins aired a clip of the Republican National Committee chair on Fox News.

“I think he should be on the stage. I want everybody on the stage that qualifies, “McDaniel said. “I think it’s a mistake to not do the debates, but’s gonna be up to him and his campaign.”

Collins asked Jones about the plea.

“What do you make of the RNC chair having to kind of go on Fox – obviously, a channel she knows he watches and–”

“And beg?” Jones interrupted.

“Your word, but yeah,” Collins responded.

“Please, baby, please! Please, baby, please!” Jones said. “I think it’s kind of pathetic. But you know, Donald Trump does what he wants to do. I think he’s making a mistake because somebody else could do something extraordinary.”

Jones went on to tout Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) as a potential threat to the former president, calling him “a really compelling figure.”

“And once somebody breaks through, you can get a snowball going,” he continued. “You’ve got this big toddler who’s like, the size of a skyscraper, just wandering around the Republican Party just doing whatever he wants to. And you’ve got the RNC chair behind, ‘Please sit down. Eat your peas. It’s not gonna work. He’ll do whatever he wants to do.”

Watch above via CNN.

