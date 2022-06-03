A man has been arrested in Florida for allegedly making threatening remarks against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Matthew Comiskey was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday and federally charged with five felony counts of making interstate threats in the Southern District of Florida.

“If I ever saw Lauren I’d be glad to take her out and go to prison,” he tweeted about the congresswoman in August, according to the indictment. “Would be job well done.”

In September, Comiskey reportedly tweeted, “Don’t worry Lauren, someone is coming soon to show your face the 2nd amendment in practice with a copper jacket. Enjoy.”

The indictment states that later that month Comiskey also said Boebert should be “put down.”

“Someone needs to put Lauren down like a sick dog,” he is alleged to have said. “She is a true waste of life. Someone exercise their 2nd amendment right to her face!”

The indictment alleges Comiskey made other, similar threats against the congresswoman. His bond was set at $50,000 on Friday and is slated to be arraigned Wednesday.

Boebert has long been outspoken in her enthusiasm for firearms and the Second Amendment, which featured prominently in some of Comiskey’s alleged threats. She owns a restaurant in Rifle, Colorado called Shooters Grill, where servers have been known to pack heat.

In February 2021, she attended a congressional hearing via video, with multiple guns displayed behind her. More recently, in the wake of multiple mass shootings, she has advocated against federal gun restrictions.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com