QAnon Congresswoman-Elect Spotted Wearing a Mask at Orientation After Viral Tweet Declaring ‘My Body, My Choice’

By Aidan McLaughlinNov 13th, 2020, 4:14 pm
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Capitol on November 12, Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene, conspiracy theorist and soon-to-be Republican congresswoman from Georgia, was caught wearing a mask on Friday after posting a viral tweet in which she boasted of her opposition to the face coverings that have become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive,” Greene tweeted, as she goes through orientation in Washington D.C. with her fellow members of Congress-elect.

“In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks,” she wrote, adding “My body, my choice” and the hashtag “#FreeYourFace.”

You can add Greene’s mask trutherism to a growing list of batty ideas she has publicly espoused. Despite earning an endorsement from Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and praise from President Donald Trump, Greene is a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory that holds that the Democrats are part of a “global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles” (her words).

After her tweet went viral, Greene was spotted by a reporter from The Hill wearing a mask:

