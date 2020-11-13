Marjorie Taylor Greene, conspiracy theorist and soon-to-be Republican congresswoman from Georgia, was caught wearing a mask on Friday after posting a viral tweet in which she boasted of her opposition to the face coverings that have become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive,” Greene tweeted, as she goes through orientation in Washington D.C. with her fellow members of Congress-elect.

“In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks,” she wrote, adding “My body, my choice” and the hashtag “#FreeYourFace.”

Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress. Masks, masks, masks…. I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice.#FreeYourFace — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020

You can add Greene’s mask trutherism to a growing list of batty ideas she has publicly espoused. Despite earning an endorsement from Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and praise from President Donald Trump, Greene is a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory that holds that the Democrats are part of a “global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles” (her words).

After her tweet went viral, Greene was spotted by a reporter from The Hill wearing a mask:

Rep.-elect Greene was in fact wearing a mask at freshman orientation today. https://t.co/bTDJKMKx7b pic.twitter.com/aOAIo9mg3i — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) November 13, 2020

