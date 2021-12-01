Rep. Chip Roy Pushes to Defund Government Over Biden’s ‘Tyrannical’ Vaccine Mandate

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning calling for Republicans in Congress to band together to shut down the federal government as long as President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate for larger employers is enforced.

The federal government is currently being funded by a continuing resolution, in place of a budget, which expires on Friday night. Lawmakers need to pass a funding stopgap measure to avert a government shutdown by the end of the week.

Roy argued:

The question before all members of Congress, but particularly Republicans, who run every year on limited government and on freedom is are they going to stand up and say that not one single dollar should be used to fund government that is telling people that they must get a vaccine, a mandatory vaccine, or they are going to lose their job?

Roy went on to mention a number of constituents and friends he knows whose jobs are at risk because they are unvaccinated. “Don’t fund a government that is tyrannically forcing people to get a vaccine that they don’t want to get,” he argued.

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy pushed back on the practicality of Roy’s proposal, saying, “Here is the thing, Congressman, you don’t have enough votes. Ultimately you can slow it down but it is gonna pass. So it’s just symbolic.”

“Not true,” Roy shot back. “The United States Senate, they are going to have to take 60 to get that through. So you have 41 Republicans in the Senate who will stand up and fight.”

The conversation then turned to security at the southern border. After a lengthy discussion, in which Roy accused Biden administration officials of failing the country and deserving to be impeached, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade returned to Covid-19 regulations.

“We got to make sure the French are not here, we got to test them, and quarantine them,” Kilmeade jested, referencing Biden administration proposals regarding incoming travels.

“You can’t have a wide-open border and then torture Americans,” Kilmeade continued. “We’re getting rid of elective surgery and everything else to control a variant that we know nothing about,” he added, before thanking Roy for coming on air and concluding, “Hope you stay busy and build the wall if you have some time.”

