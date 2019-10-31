Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking GOP member of the House Judiciary Committee, used apocalyptic language to slam a Thursday vote dictating the congressional impeachment process, saying on the House floor that “a cloud has fallen” over Congress on “a dark day.”

Collins made the comment as the House was prepping a vote to decide the next moves to be taken in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) contended that the proposed guidelines create a “pathway forward” for their investigation into Trump’s potential misconduct in pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to target former Vice President Joe Biden in a corruption probe.

Thursday’s House resolution, which will decide transparency rules for public hearings and Trump’s involvement in the process, is the first time House members will cast votes on impeachment matters, but Collins aggressively criticized the move by insisting that “the resolution before us today is not about transparency.”

“No matter what is said by the other side today, this is a dark day and a cloud has fallen on this House,” the Georgia Republican said. “It has been falling for 10 months and it is showing itself today.”

He continued by accusing his Democratic colleagues of pursuing “control” instead of “fairness,” before adding that “it needs to stop” because the “House is developing and shredding procedures every day.”

“If members on the minority or majority cannot have the rights that they are given then we are in a sad situation … We were so hurried to impeach this president, we don’t really give a darn about the rules. But here’s my biggest concern, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, I have a question. We’ve been here 200-plus years as a committee and our committee has been neutered. Our committee who handles impeachment, we’re the reason in that committee, that’s our jurisdiction, we have been completely sidelined. Our chairman and others have been sidelined so I have been sidelined. It is so bad they had to have the rules committee write the presidential Due Process and give it to us. This is not right.”

Collins concluded by calling the impeachment resolution “a travesty [that] no one should vote for. The curtain is coming down on this House because the majority has no idea about process and procedure. They’re simply after the president.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued that the vote is necessary to push the White House into participating in the impeachment probe, saying, “We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

