Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Dems Are ‘Willing to Support Fencing Where It Makes Sense’

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said they are willing to support more fencing and barriers along with the U.S.-Mexico border, so long as it will be placed where it makes sense.

“Can you just describe what type of barriers along the border you would be willing to support,” a reporter asked.

“I don’t want to get out ahead of the negotiators who have been appointed to the conference committee, but I think we’ve consistently said we do not support a medieval border wall from sea to shining sea,” Jeffries stated.

“However, we are willing to support fencing where it makes sense,” he continued. “But it should be done in an evidence-based fashion.”

He also made it clear Democrats do not want any more shutdowns to take place, especially over a border wall, because they “hold the American people hostage.”

Senior Democratic leadership, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), have remained adamantly opposed for any money to go towards a wall or barrier of any kind.

Watch above, via ABC News.

