Rep. Raskin Wants the Jan. 6 Committee to Recommend Abolishing Electoral College: Report

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has pushed colleagues on the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 to support ditching the Electoral College, Axios’ Jonathan Swan and Hans Nichols reported Sunday.

According to the report, Raskin has argued in multiple conversations with committee members that the panel should recommend abolishing the Electoral College to “protect future presidential elections against the subversion that [President Donald Trump] and his allies tried to pull off in 2020,” Swan and Nichols write.

In January, Raskin stated in an interview on ABC’s This Week that he opposes the Electoral College — personally preferring a national popular vote — but that “as long as we have the Electoral College, we’ve got to respect the rules under it.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has also reportedly indicated his agreement with Raskin about concerns with the Electoral College, but is more focused on reforming the Electoral Count Act, which dictates the timeline for states to appoint electors and for them to subsequently cast their presidential votes.

While an unnamed source told Axios that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) believes pushing changes like abolishing the Electoral College will destroy the committee’s credibility, she is open to the idea of reforming the Electoral Count Act, and has been working with Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) on doing just that, according to the report.

