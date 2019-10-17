House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s “acknowledgment” that the president withheld aid to Ukraine on the condition that they pursue investigations into Democrats “means that things have gone from very, very bad to much, much worse.”

“I think Mr. Mulvaney’s acknowledgment means that things have gone from very, very bad to much, much worse,” Schiff told reporters Thursday, according to The Hill.

In a press briefing with White House reporters on Thursday, Mulvaney was pressed on whether Trump’s demand Ukraine investigate Democrats was predicated on releasing the funds to the country.

“The look back to what happened in 2016, certainly, was part of the things that he was worried about in corruption with that nation, and that is absolutely appropriate,” Mulvaney told reporters.

“Withholding the funding,” ABC’s Jonathan Karl clarified.

“Yeah. Which ultimately then flowed,” Mulvaney said.

“But to be clear, what you just described is a quid pro quo, it is funding will not flow unless the investigation into the Democrats’ server happens as well,” Karl said.

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” Mulvaney said.

Later in the presser, Mulvaney denied that the withholding of funds was tied to an investigation of the Bidens.

