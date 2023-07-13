Republican Congresswoman Argues Against Aid For Afghan Women Because She ‘Couldn’t Seem to Find’ It In the Constitution

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) suggested on the House floor that because the phrase “humanitarian aid for women and children in Afghanistan” is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, such aid is unconstitutional.

On Thursday, the House debated an amendment introduced by Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) to the National Defense Authorization Act. The measure would strip funding for aid to Afghanistan. Perry argued the money could end up being spent by the ruling Taliban for nefarious purposes instead.

In response, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) rose to speak against the amendment.

“This amendment ties the administration’s hands in how it can best support the people of Afghanistan living under Taliban rule,” she said. “It prohibits the use of any funds authorized via this bill to be used – even tangentially – to aid in our support of the millions of Afghan women and girls suffering under Taliban rule or to those Afghans living in poverty and in need of humanitarian relief.”

Kamlager-Dove said the Biden administration already takes measures to ensure aid does not end up going to the Taliban.

“This amendment would make that humanitarian aid illegal and people would die,” she concluded before Luna rose to rebut her speech.

“Chairman, I couldn’t help but pull out my pocket Constitution and I couldn’t seem to find anywhere in here where it says we need to fund programs for humanitarian aid for women and children in Afghanistan,” Luna said. “So, with that, I just wanted to point that out.”

“Mr. Speaker,” Kamlager-Dove responded as someone could be heard snickering in the chamber. “The text is not in the Constitution. It’s in the bill.”

Kamlager-Dove had a long day on the floor. Earlier on Thursday afternoon, she declared, “I request an Advil” after listening to a speech by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com