Republican Senator Confirms Giuliani Left Him ‘Bizarre’ Voicemail: ‘I Barely Even Understood What He Was Saying’

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) confirmed Rudy Giuliani left him a “bizarre” voicemail on Jan. 6, 2021 in which the former New York mayor was trying to call a different senator.

On that day, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election being certified by Congress. Giuliani was one of the foremost advocates of the falsehood that the election had been stolen from Trump, and even led doomed legal challenges on behalf of the former president.

Appearing on Tuesday’s The Lead, Sullivan was asked about the call by Jake Tapper.

“Jan. 6, 2021, is back in the news because Fox is trying to offer a revisionist theory about what happened,” the CNN host said, referring to Tucker Carlson’s harebrained attempt to rewrite the history of the 2021 Capitol riot.

“I wanted to ask you, because I just learned a few months ago that Rudy Giuliani called you on Jan. 6,” Tapper went on. “Before the vote to certify the election, he left messages on your phone. What did he say?”

“This was a phone call from somebody, I didn’t even know who it was,” the senator explained. “They left a message. I listened to the message a few days later. Ironically, Jake, it was actually for the wrong senator. Rudy Giuliani had the wrong phone number. I mean, I’ve never met him, I don’t know him, I–you know, he was–I barely even understood what he was saying.”

Sullivan called the message “quite bizarre.”

“It seemed bizarre,” Tapper responded.

“Trust me,” Sullivan said. “It was bizarre and it was the wrong number, to be perfectly honest.”

Reporting from the time indicated Giuliani meant to call Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) instead of Sullivan.

