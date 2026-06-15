Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s sister revealed he once released a “chomping” snake into a pool filled with children in a wild chain of events that also involved a pillow case.

Kerry Kennedy has been among the outspoken members of the Kennedy family opposing her brother’s role as Secretary of Health and Human Services and, prior to that, his long-shot, independent presidential bid.

She joined CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening, criticizing her brother’s actions in his role as HHS Secretary and his anti-vaccine stance.

Burnett turned Kerry Kennedy’s attention towards RFK Jr.’s controversial relationship with animals, which includes but is not limited to a video he recently posted wrangling two black racer snakes while his wife Cheryl Hines pleaded with him to stop, claims that he cut off the penis of a road-killed raccoon, and reports he left a dead bear in New York’s Central Park.

She asked Kerry Kennedy about whether his “fascination with animals, with being a vet, with animal carcasses” since childhood “jive” with her own memories of their youth.

Kerry Kennedy responded affirmatively as she acknowledged the “complicated” dynamic:

I’m so grateful to Bobby, as my older brother, when I was a kid, his fascination of nature, he shared with all of us, and he took me to catch snakes and learn about frogs and salamanders and and go on nature hunting trips. And, he gave me a crow when I was a kid and gave me a hawk. And I learned so much. … But it was another side. There was always another side.

That’s when the conversation turned to a wild story from when Kerry Kennedy’s now nearly 30-year-old daughter was still a child having a birthday party:

I was looking in the garden and I found a snake, so I called Bobby. He just lived a mile down the road, and I said, ‘There’s a snake in the garden.’ He rushed over with his infant son, Aidan, in one hand, who was just a few months old and a … pillow case in the other. And he grabbed this snake and stuffed it into the pillowcase while he was holding his infant son. So, that was a little scary. And then he walked up to where the rest of the birthday party was, and he reached into the bag. And the snake was just chomping on his hand, and he pulled out the snake to show the kids. Then there was a vole, … and he grabbed that with his hand and he put it into the bag with the snake, which made all the kids scream because now they were afraid the snake would eat the vole. So then he shoved his hand back into the pillowcase and grabbed the snake, which chomped on him a few more times.

But the story didn’t end there as Kerry Kennedy joined her brother at his house, where children were also present.

“There were tons of kids in the swimming pool, and he released this snake that had chomped on his hand into the swimming pool,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

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