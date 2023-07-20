RFK Jr. Tells Fox News That Trump Censored Him For ‘Malinformation’ That Was ‘Inconvenient to the White House’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on Fox News Thursday, where he accused former President Donald Trump of censoring him for “malinformation.”

Kennedy made the claim to Martha MacCallum following his Capitol Hill testimony on censorship, where Democrats grilled him on his past statements about vaccinations, anti-Semitism, and race.

“I was invited to speak there because, a recent federal court decision, which is a monumental decision… which, for the first time in history, ordered the White House to stop — to actually cease all communications with the social media networks because they were manipulating information,” Kennedy said. “What the 155-page decision records is this unprecedented effort by the White House to silence his political opponents. The first person that they silenced was me.

“So, President Biden came to — by the way, President Trump censored me, too. Not for any misinformation, but what they called malinformation. That means, information, that while true, is inconvenient to the White House, or inconvenient, or clashes with, official orthodoxies.”

MacCallum did not press Kennedy for details on his claims involving Trump and Biden.

“President Biden came in to office on January 21, 2021,” Kennedy said. “Two days later the White House ordered Instagram and Facebook to censor me and my entire account was taken down three weeks later. And the censorship continues today. When I made my campaign, my announcement speech on April 19 in Boston, YouTube took it down after five minutes. I never mentioned vaccines, I never mentioned anything con — I was talking about Paul Revere.”

“Well, that’s highly controversial,” MacCallum joked.

Kennedy is hoping to secure the Democratic nomination for president in 2024. Politicians on the Right appear to be supporting him as a spoiler who could upset Biden’s chances at a second term. New York Magazine described him as, “a conspiracy-spewing literal Kennedy posing as a populist outsider.”

