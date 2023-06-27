Rick Scott Awkwardly Warns Communists and Socialists NOT to Travel to the ‘Free State of Florida’

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) has a warning for any so-called communists and socialists thinking about coming to Florida — DON’T. It might be the “free state of Florida,” just not for everyone!

The 35-second message that the Republican senator posted to Twitter is an awkward one, mostly because Scott is warning people away from his “free” state if they have different political opinions. Which struck many of the people who saw the video as quite the opposite of “free.” Here’s the text of the video:

Senator Rick Scott here. Let me give you a travel warning. If you’re a socialist, communist, somebody that believes in Big Government, I would think twice, think twice, if you’re thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida. We’re the free state of Florida. We actually don’t believe in socialism. We actually know people, and we… Some people in our state lived under it, and we know people lived under socialism… It’s not good. It’s not good for anybody. So if you’re thinking about it, if you’re thinking about coming to Florida and you’re a socialist or a communist, think twice. We like freedom, liberty, capitalism, things like that.

You can watch the video here:

I’m warning socialists and communists not to travel to Florida. They are not welcome in the Sunshine State.pic.twitter.com/ZB4RVz6XdK — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) June 27, 2023

The senator originally issued this “formal travel advisory” back in late May that said “Florida is openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them.”

🚨 NEW FLORIDA TRAVEL ADVISORY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/r9GFLzIL8x — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 23, 2023

But when he was asked on NewsNation about the ongoing legal fight between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and Disney, Florida’s largest private employer and tourist attraction, he seemed to have a more welcoming approach:

“I was disappointed that Disney weighed in on that bill. But look, cooler heads have to prevail. I think half the tourists that come to Florida come to Disney. I had a good working relationship with Disney when I was governor, I mean, they’ve worked hard to build a place that people want to come to. So, I think we’ve got to figure out a way forward here to bring everybody back to the table so we can continue to grow tourism, grow jobs, and give opportunities for people.”

Well, some people.

