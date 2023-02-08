Rick Scott Hits Back at Biden Over Social Security, Medicare Cuts Claim: ‘I Suggested… All Federal Legislation Sunsets in 5 Yrs’

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) hit back at President Joe Biden who accused some Republicans of proposing to cut Social Security in Medicare during the State of the Union on Tuesday night.

Biden’s remarks resulted in loud condemnation from the Republican side of the chamber and a remarkable back and forth between heckling Republicans and the president, which ended in a moment of unity as both sides loudly applauded a vow to keep both programs and protect seniors.

“Some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to sunset,” Biden declared as some GOP members yelled back “no” and even “liar.”

After some back and forth, Biden added, “But it’s being proposed by individuals. I’m politely not naming them, but it’s being proposed by some.”

One of those apparent individuals was Sen. Scott, who took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to attempt to clear up the issue.

🧵 Last night, @JoeBiden rambled for a while, but it seems he forgot to share the facts: In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in 5 yrs. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 8, 2023

“Last night, @JoeBiden rambled for a while, but it seems he forgot to share the facts: In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in 5 yrs. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,” Scott wrote to begin a thread.

“This is clearly & obviously an idea aimed at dealing with ALL the crazy new laws our Congress has been passing of late,” he continued, adding:

@JoeBiden is confused…to suggest that this means I want to cut Social Security or Medicare is a lie, & is a dishonest move…from a very confused President. Does he think I also intend to get rid of the U.S. Navy? Or the border patrol? Or air traffic control, maybe? This is the kind of fake, gotcha BS that people hate about Washington. I’ve never advocated cutting Social Security or Medicare and never would. I will not be intimidated by @JoeBiden twisting my words, or @SenSchumer twisting my words – or by anyone else for that matter. HOWEVER, Biden & the Dems did, in fact, cut Medicare just last year. They lie about it & the liberal media covers for them.

“If they think they can shut me up or intimidate me by lying…I’m here for it…I’m ready to go. I will not be silenced by the Washington establishment,” Scott concluded.

Scott also joined Fox News Wednesday morning and was pressed on the same proposal by anchor John Roberts.

Referring to Scott’s 11-point plan to rescue America, Roberts noted, “It also says: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

“So, that would raise taxes on half of Americans and potentially sunset programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Why would you propose something like that in an election year?” Roberts asked of Scott, who ran the National Republican Senatorial Committee in 2022.

“Sure. John, that’s, of course, the Democrat talking points…” Scott hit back, as Roberts insisted, “No, it’s in the plan. It’s in the plan.”

Many on the left pounced on Scott’s tweet and used it to simply add more fuel to the fire, below are some prominent reactions:

A helpful thread outlining some other critical programs – beyond just Social Security, Medicare, & Medicaid – that would be put on the chopping block every 5 years under this Republican plan. Proud to stand w. @POTUS in opposition to these dangerous proposals. https://t.co/UGk3FIybwm — Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (@RepLBR) February 8, 2023

Thank you @SenRickScott for acknowledging the truth: MAGA Republicans want to eliminate Social Security in 5 years. And as you know, getting any new law passed in Congress can be stopped by a filibuster, a Committee Chair, or any number of other obstacles. Joe Biden is right. https://t.co/YObJiX3mwg — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 8, 2023

This may be the single most depraved idea I have ever heard from a party leader, not ideologically but just practically. Does Rick Scott have even a vague idea of how many federal laws there are? https://t.co/0Y8VTx7pQj — Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) February 8, 2023

Rick Scott is the gift that keeps on giving. If the Democrats could stream his deep thoughts on the DNC website, they should do it. https://t.co/zq7LnfJCtw — Matt Bennett (@ThirdWayMattB) February 8, 2023

Doubling down on destroying Social Security and Medicare I see. https://t.co/knVTI7TMyb — Rick Smith (@RickSmithShow) February 8, 2023

Senator Scott pipes up to clarify that, yes, he wants to routinely sunset Social Security and Medicare (and the Civil Rights Act and the Clean Air Act etc etc) https://t.co/P73gAL1o4Z — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 8, 2023

