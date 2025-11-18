‘Ripped MAGA Apart!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Scorched Earth on Trump in Stunning Presser With Epstein Victims

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) continued her very public spat with President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, claiming his administration’s handling of the files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein has “ripped” the Make America Great Again movement apart.

Greene, during a press conference on Capitol Hill, said she was a “day one” MAGA member who had supported Trump since 2015. But she said his approach to the Epstein files has been “one of the most destructive things to MAGA” and that she can not be silent about it.

She was flanked by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), as well as a number of women who accused Epstein of sex crimes, while she went off on Trump.

“Watching this actually turn into a fight has ripped MAGA apart,” Greene said. “And the only thing that will speak to the powerful, courageous women behind me is when action is actually taken to release these files. And the American people won’t tolerate any other bullshit.”

Trump on Sunday urged congressional Republicans to release as many files on Epstein as possible, saying “we have nothing to hide!”

He added it was “time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics,” and lamented that some Republicans like Greene — who he recently branded Marjorie “Traitor” Greene — had fallen for a Democratic “TRAP.”

Greene, when asked on Tuesday if she had an “confidence” Trump wants the files to be released, said, “I only take people’s actions seriously. No longer words.”

Beyond Greene and Massie, a handful of other conservatives, both in Congress and in the media, have criticized the Trump administration for not releasing more files on Epstein.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro is not one of them. Shapiro, on his show on Monday, slammed Greene and Massie, saying it was “ridiculous” to believe Trump was hiding anything. He said the two lawmakers were angry about it because they disagreed with Trump’s foreign policy with regards to Israel.

“None of these people were screaming bloody murder about the Epstein files when Joe Biden was president of the United States,” Shapiro said. “President Trump comes on the scene, doesn’t do the foreign policy they want, and suddenly they start screaming at the top of their lungs about the Epstein files.”

Greene’s press conference on Tuesday happened just before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on a bill to force the Justice Department to release more files on Epstein.

