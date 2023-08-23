RNC Chairwoman Begs Republicans to Vote Early and Absentee, Despite Trump Crying Fraud For Years

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday dropped an official ad encouraging their voters to cast both early and absentee votes in 2024. The ad will run during Fox News’s first primary debate in Milwaukee and includes high-profile GOP leaders, including former President Donald Trump, delivering the message, which is antithetical to his long-held claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

“When Republicans vote early, we win,” says RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at the beginning of the 30-second ad.

The ad is a part of the GOP’s “Bank Your Vote” campaign which seeks to sign up Republicans to pledge to vote early.

“In all 56 states and territories, your Republican Party will be working hard to get our voters to vote by mail or early in-person, and ballot harvest where permitted,” reads the blurb on the campaign’s website.

Early voting, mail-in voting, and ballot harvesting became regular targets for Trump’s rage when pushing his roundly debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“To really vote, and without fraud, you have to go and you have to vote at the polling place,” Trump said, for example, while campaigning in May of 2020 in Michigan, claiming that mail-in voting is “wrought with fraud and abuse.” Trump and the GOP actively worked to restrict both mail-in and early voting ahead of the 2020 election.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and pro-Trump Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) are in the ad. “That’s how we’re going to beat the Democrats at their own game,” says Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) in the ad.

Whether or not the MAGA base will sign on to the GOP’s new desire to embrace early and mail-in voting remains an open question after years of Trump deriding both practices. McDaniel launched the initiative earlier this summer with a lengthy video announcement and a vow to restore election integrity.

Watch the full ad above.

