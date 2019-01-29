Roger Stone Describes His Arrest: I Was Arrested by CNN and ‘They Brought A Few FBI Agents With Them’

Roger Stone, the former Trump campaign advisor, spoke with Bernie and Sid on 77 WABC shortly after pleading not guilty during his court hearing on Tuesday. He gave his side of the story when the FBI arrested him at his Florida home in the early morning hours.

The only media present for the arrest was a crew from CNN, which raised speculation as to whether someone had given them the exclusive.

“The street was sealed off. CNN was the only media outlet on the side,” Stone said. “If I was dangerous. If I was considered dangerous, which is the only way that you can justify this, why would the FBI allow a CNN camera crew to film the whole thing?”

“If I were dangerous, they would have cleared all media, all civilians from the street. The street was sealed with you know yellow police tape. So out of the way I put it was I was arrested yesterday by CNN and they brought a few FBI agents with them,” he joked.

In explaining how they knew to be there, CNN producer David Shortell said it was gut instinct to go to Stone’s house after noticing unusual grand jury activity in Washington, D.C. the day before.

“We also had some other signs that maybe something was going on this angle, the Roger Stone angle. So we showed up at his house this morning, we were the only ones there, and lo and behold the FBI agents did come and arrest him,” he explained.

