Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) press secretary, Christina Pushaw, linked the country of Georgia enacting a Covid “Green Pass” to a visit by a member of the Rothschild family in a tweet Wednesday, that she later claimed was a “sarcastic comment” about domestic Georgian politics.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the emergence of various conspiracy theories, including many antisemitic ones, that falsely push the belief that individuals or groups are using the pandemic and public health responses to the pandemic to gain control over the public.

The Anti-Defamation Leauge explains:

“Many antisemitic conspiracy theories posit that Jews have undue global influence and that they manipulate events to expand their power, often citing specific actors like George Soros or the Rothschild family”

Pushaw’s tweet read, “Georgia decided to enact a “Green Pass” system (biomedical security state). Immediately after that, the Rothschilds show up to discuss the attractive investment environment in Georgia (lol). No weird conspiracy theory stuff here!”

The DeSantis aide then added in a reply, “It’s almost like they are trolling us.”

The remark has drawn criticism on social media. In one notable comment, Bulwark contributor Christian Vanderbrouk reacted to Pushaws tweet, saying, “Ron DeSantis’ spokesperson is doing the Jewish space laser thing” – referencing Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s (R-GA) now-infamous 2018 antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish space lasers were responsible for wildfires in California.

Hours later Pushaw clarified her remark on Twitter in a reply to The National Review’s David Harsanyi, who wrote, “Mentioning the Rothchilds, even in a joking context, is anti-Semitic, but pointing out some Jew-baiting from long-time champ Tlaib is ‘ultra-sensitive.’”

Pushaw responded, saying, “Thank you. I was making a sarcastic comment on the Georgian ruling party’s intentional conspiracy fodder, because I used to work in Georgian politics & know they’re gaslighting green pass opponents. I Shouldn’t have assumed context was obvious; antisemitism allegation is absurd.”

Pushaw has been a lightning rod of controversy in her time as the governor’s spokesperson.In August, Twitter suspended Pushaw’s Twitter account for violating rules on “abusive behavior” after The Associated Press (AP) claimed her online behavior led to a reporter receiving threats and online abuse.

“You will ban the press secretary of a democratically-elected official while allowing the Taliban to live tweet their conquest of Afghanistan?” Pushaw said in response to the temporary lock on her account.

AP CEO Daisy Veerasingham wrote to DeSantis at the time, asking him to end Pushaw’s “harassing behavior.”

