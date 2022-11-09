Ron Johnson Declares Victory Before Any Outlet Calls His Race, Accuses ‘Corporate Media’ of ‘Refusing to Call a Race That is Over’

Senator Ron Johnson declared victory in his reelection bid against challenger Mandela Barnes, despite no significant media outlet calling the race for the Republican firebrand. Roughly 30 minutes after Johnson’s statement, NBC News declared him the winner.

Johnson accused “the corporate media” of refusing to call a race that is over.” As of 11:15 am, Wednesday morning EST, Johnson held a roughly 30,000 vote lead over Barnes with 95% of the vote tallied.

Despite the votes not being all in, Johnson claimed “the votes are all in,” before admitting that “there are some counties that have anywhere from 3-10% of the votes outstanding,” many in areas where Johnson has won handily. Johnson released the statement at 10:54 that read in full:

“The corporate media is refusing to call a race that is over. “The votes are in. In all Democrat strongholds, municipalities are reporting 100% of wards are in and counted. There are some counties that have anywhere from 3-10% of the votes outstanding. These localities represent areas where we are winning by over 60%. “There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over. “Truth has prevailed over lies and the politics of personal destruction. I want to thank my family and everyone who supported me and worked so hard to save this U.S. Senate seat. I will do everything I can to help make things better for Wisconsinites and to heal and unify our country.”

It seems likely that Johnson will win the race, but his preemptive declaration of victory ahead of decision desks at multiple media outlets suggests a premature celebration with a tinge of conspiratorial nuttiness, with which Johnson often flirts.

