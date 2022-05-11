Ron Johnson Roasted For Saying Abortion Might Get ‘Messy’ But Won’t Be Major 2022 Issue: ‘Bookmark This Prediction’

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he told the Wall Street Journal that if Roe v. Wade is overturned abortion might get a “little messy for some people,” but he doesn’t expect it to be a major issue in the 2022 midterm elections.

Johnson, who is running for reelection in a state Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, told the Journal that women in his state could travel to Illinois to get abortions if needed.

Johnson “said he isn’t sure that a 19th century law in his state that bans abortions except to save the life of the mother will actually go into effect if Roe falls, and that in any event people will still have options,” the Journal added.

Johnson is considered to be one of the most at-risk Senators up for reelection in 2022, with RollCall listing him as the third-most endangered incumbent this cycle.

Johnson’s remarks sparked a bevy of reactions from pundits and observers both commenting on his apparent lack of opposition to women getting abortions in other states and to his choice of the word “messy.”

The National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar wrote:

Notable quotable. GOP Senate candidates in Wisconsin and Nevada sounding more “pro-choice” than “pro-life”

Historian Kevin Kruse added, “Bookmark this prediction.”

Author James Surowiecki added, “In 2016, Ron Johnson said he thought life begins at conception.

In 2016, Ron Johnson said he thought life begins at conception. In 2022, he’s basically saying that it’s fine if you get an abortion, as long as you don’t do it in Wisconsin. Senate Republicans are the dogs who caught the car. In 2022, he’s basically saying that it’s fine if you get an abortion, as long as you don’t do it in Wisconsin. Senate Republicans are the dogs who caught the car.”

Below are more reactions to Johnson’s comments on abortion:

“Messy” is when you spill a glass of milk Stripping away women’s freedom & constitutional right to make their own personal decisions about their body, their health care and their family is not “messy” SHAME ON YOU RON JOHNSON https://t.co/zRBHMlYITH — Alex Lasry (@AlexLasryWI) May 11, 2022

Ron Johnson just said that the 6,000 abortions that occur annually in WI are “6,000 too many” and that overturning Roe was a “long time coming”. He does not deserve to represent this state — especially the thousands of people he will harm by restricting abortion access. — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) May 11, 2022

