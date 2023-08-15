‘Ron, Use A Tissue Please’: Kari Lake Rips Into DeSantis For Rubbing His ‘Sweaty Face’ All Over The People of Iowa

Failed 2022 GOP candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday, taking aim at the GOP presidential candidate’s hygiene.

“DeSantis says Trump lost 2020. DeSantis in single digits ended DeSantis run. The rest of it’s all nonsense. I don’t care how many times he debates Newsom,” began host Steve Bannon, who made clear DeSantis crossed the MAGA base by acknowledging the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. “This is all Murdoch-generated. It’s all Murdoch phony. Did I mention the Murdochs are foreigners? Did I mention that? Kari Lake, your thoughts about Ron DeSantis?”

“Well, I said I was going to give him a pro tip because I was watching as he’s campaigning across Iowa and I was hot and sweaty in the summer,” Lake began with a laugh. “I know people think of the cold winters there, but, you know, have you seen the video? It’s like every time he’s around people, he’s so awkward, but he’s literally wiping the sweat off of his face and then touching people and rubbing his nose. Ron, use a tissue, please. The people of Iowa do not appreciate having your runny nose and your sweaty face rubbed all over them.”

Lake then imparted some advice to the governor.

“Be a human being and be polite. Blot your face with the tissue. But please don’t rub your, you know, sweat all over people. It’s absolutely rude,” she concluded.

Lake is currently considered the favorite to win the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate and is eyeing a fall announcement.

Watch the clip above via War Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com