Rudy Giuliani announced he’s formulating an “important project” with One America News Network (OANN), which comes a day after he threatened to bring a lawsuit against a host on Fox News.

Working on an important project with @OANN, intended to bring before the American people information Schiff (recently disclosed investor in Franklin Templton) “Star chamber” proceedings have covered up. Stay tuned. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2019

While President Donald Trump is known to enjoy OANN’s ultra-right-wing content, it is an interesting development for Giuliani since the president’s lawyer just threatened to go after Steve Hilton with a libel lawsuit. The Next Revolution host drew Giuliani’s ire by calling him an “unethical disaster” and a “toxic chump” who Trump would be better off without.

Indeed, Giuliani went after Hilton again on Tuesday morning, calling him “out of touch” and taking issue with the Fox host’s criticisms of “America’s Mayor.”

“It’s bad enough he took shots at America’s Mayor, @SteveHiltonx also is the co-founder of a liberal Super PAC Crowdpac. Now why would a Fox News Host be the co founder of a liberal Super PAC?” — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2019

