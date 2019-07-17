Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh appeared to warn against accepting immigrants on his show, saying “we have to be very vigilant over who does come here.”

“We are all Americans and we all have blessed opportunities that most in the world do not have, have never had, and will not have until they come here,” Limbaugh said on his show Wednesday. “That’s why we have to be very vigilant over who does come here, how they get here. We don’t want to open ourselves up to being undermined from within.”

“There’s never been anything like the United States of America. And this is not nationalism and it’s not braggadocio, it’s the simple realization of the blessed nature those of us born in this country have,” he said.

“That kind of potential, that kind of success, it’s considered a threat to tyrants, dictators, and so forth. But here in this country it’s always been the deal. And we, as conservatives, love everybody. We want a great nation. We want a strong nation, we want a nation that can’t be defeated,” Limbaugh said.

