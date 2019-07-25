

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fired off a shot at a U.S. senator who predicted her death following a past bout with cancer, noting that the senator himself is now dead.

Ginsburg made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with NPR’s Nina Totenberg published Wednesday.

“There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months,” she said.

“That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive,” Ginsberg said.

Although Ginsburg said she had forgotten the senator’s name, she was likely referring to Sen. Jim Bunning (R-KY), who served in the Senate from 1999 to 2011.

In 2009, Bunning spoke about needing more conservative judges on the bench and speculated about how long Ginsburg had to live with a recently-announced diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

“Even though she was operated on, usually, nine months is the longest that anybody would live,” Bunning said. He later apologized for the remarks.

Bunning retired in 2011 and died in 2017 following a stroke.

Watch above, via NPR.

