CNN host S.E. Cupp said the ongoing tension between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminds her a lot of the rise of the Tea Party during the Barack Obama presidency.

“I have seen this movie before. It ends tragically,” Cupp said in the open of S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday.

“The year was 2009 and growing American political movement called the Tea Party was catching hold. They were Republicans that were initially opposed to spending and the deficit,” she continued. “It eventually morphed into Republican infighting over, well, everything, producing a fringier, farther-right Republican Party and pushing moderates out the door.”

Cupp then argued this all eventually resulted in the presidency of Donald Trump and his takeover of the Republican Party. She then played a clip of Trump attacking former House Speaker Paul Ryan, warning “Democrats, if you are not careful this is your future.”

Cupp then said Democrats shouldn’t have their infighting devolve into a party split.

“Don’t make the same mistakes we did,” she said. “When the loudest voices in the room represent the fewest people, when majorities are steered to the farthest fringes, when moderates are blotted out by extremists that are shoving bold changes down the throats of all-Americans: beware, the end is nigh.”

Watch above, via CNN.

