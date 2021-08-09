Amid the Senate poised to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and begin debating a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that has a lot of Democratic priorities, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) dunked on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday and said that Congress will stand with not only “the rich and the powerful.”

“Well, Senator McConnell, things are changing,” said Sanders in a speech on the Senate floor. “For once in a very long time, the United States Congress is going to stand with working families and not just the rich and the powerful.”

Sanders went on to say that not only have the working class been ignored by Congress but so has the issue of climate change. This remark came as the United Nations released a report on Monday that warned that “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

