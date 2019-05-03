Sen. Chuck Schumer mocked President Donald Trump for gossiping with Vladimir Putin about “Fox News conspiracies” during his phone call with the Russian leader.

Trump “spent an hour on the phone with Putin,” Schumer wrote on Twitter Friday evening.

He then added: “Instead of pressing Putin on the #MuellerReport’s extensive evidence that Russia hacked our elections…They gossiped about Fox News conspiracy theories?”

President @realDonaldTrump spent an hour on the phone with Putin. Instead of pressing Putin on the #MuellerReport's extensive evidence that Russia hacked our elections, They gossiped about Fox News conspiracy theories? Trump’s priorities are appalling and undermine democracy. pic.twitter.com/GkvorjEDMU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 3, 2019

Earlier today Trump tweeted out that he discussed the “Russian hoax” with Putin during the phone call.

Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

….We discussed Trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the “Russian Hoax.” Very productive talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

Trump also, in his own words, did not mention — at all — the issue of Russian meddling in the election, something Schumer pointed out.

“We didn’t discuss that. Really, we didn’t discuss it. We discussed five or six things. We also went into great detail on various things,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after his phone conversation.

