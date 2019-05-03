comScore

Schumer Mocks Trump for Gossiping ‘About Fox News Conspiracy Theories’ With Putin

By Tamar AuberMay 3rd, 2019, 6:51 pm

Sen. Chuck Schumer mocked President Donald Trump for gossiping with  Vladimir Putin about “Fox News conspiracies” during his phone call with the Russian leader.

Trump “spent an hour on the phone with Putin,” Schumer wrote on Twitter Friday evening.

He then added: “Instead of pressing Putin on the #MuellerReport’s extensive evidence that Russia hacked our elections…They gossiped about Fox News conspiracy theories?”

Earlier today Trump tweeted out that he discussed the “Russian hoax” with Putin during the phone call.

Trump also, in his own words, did not mention — at all — the issue of Russian meddling in the election, something Schumer pointed out.

“We didn’t discuss that. Really, we didn’t discuss it. We discussed five or six things. We also went into great detail on various things,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after his phone conversation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Tamar Auber: