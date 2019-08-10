Sen. Ben Sasse Writes Angry Letter Demanding DOJ Investigate Epstein’s Death: ‘Heads Must Roll’

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) wrote an angry letter to Attorney General Bill Barr demanding a full investigation into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein reportedly killed himself in his cell early Saturday morning in Manhattan. He was facing multiple charges of sex trafficking and faced up to 45 years in prison.

Later Saturday, Sasse released a letter addressed to Barr, calling for a full investigation into Epstein’s death.

“Disturbingly, his suicide occurred after an incident less than three weeks ago when he was found injured and semi-conscious in his cell from a possible suicide attempt. News reporting indicates that he was then placed on suicide watch but may have been taken off suicide watch before today’s events,” Sasse wrote.

“The Department of Justice failed, and today Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators think they might have just gotten one last sweetheart deal,” he continued. “Given Epstein’s previous attempted suicide, he should have been locked in a padded room under unbroken, 24/7, constant surveillance. Obviously, heads must roll.”

“It should have been abundantly clear that Epstein would go to any lengths to avoid being held accountable for his crimes, including by killing himself. Being responsible for Epstein’s custody and prosecution, the Department of Justice should not have allowed this to happen,” Sasse said.

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com