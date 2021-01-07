Long-time Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe said Vice President Mike Pence has lost his patience with President Donald Trump, telling the Tulsa World he’s never seen Pence as “angry” as he’s been this week.

Pence began Wednesday by defying the president when he announced that, per the Constitution, he couldn’t reject swing state electors of Joe Biden during the certification of the 2020 presidential election. After Trump incited a mob to swarm the U.S. Capitol, Pence was among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who were adamant to restart and complete the certification.

Inhofe said there was at least 1,000 people in the government building as people were evacuated amid the riot. The senator also spoke about Pence and Trump’s relationship on Tuesday, a day before Trump supporters raided the Capitol. Tulsa World writes:

Trump directed his disdain toward Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to do what Trump wanted him to do — illegally refuse to accept the final election results in his role as Senate president. By doing so, he may have alienated one of his most steadfast allies. “I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Inhofe said Tuesday night. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.” “I had a long conversation with him,” said Inhofe. “He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Trump).’” Aside from Wednesday’s attempted takeover of the Capitol, the past few days have been difficult for Inhofe because he refused to go along with protesting the Electoral College results. “We’ve had calls. We’ve had threats. … I have many very, very close friends mad at me, when all I’m doing is upholding my oath,” Inhofe said.

