Sen. Rand Paul Awarded $580,000 After Neighbor Broke His Ribs in Attack

Sen. Rand Paul has been awarded more than $580,000 in damages and medical expenses by a Kentucky jury in his lawsuit against a neighbor that attacked him and broke several of his ribs.

Rene Boucher, Paul’s neighbor in Bowling Green, Kentucky, tackled the Republican senator as he was doing yard work in 2017. The attack was not politically motivated, however, but a lawn dispute turned violent: Boucher said he was sick of Paul placing his brush piles near the boundary of their two homes, so he decided to tackle him from behind and break several of his ribs.

Boucher, according to CBS News, was apologetic in court, and said the attack was “two minutes of my life I wish I could take back.”

After a short deliberation, on Wednesday the jury awarded $375,000 in punitive damages, $200,000 for pain and suffering, and $7,834 for medical expenses, according to CBS News. Paul had sought $500,000 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

“This lawsuit wasn’t about me. It was about all of us and what we find acceptable as a society. We need to send a clear message that violence is not the answer — anytime, anywhere,” Paul said. “We can hold different views, whether it’s politics, religion or day to day matters.

