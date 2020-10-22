comScore

WATCH: Judiciary Committee Approves Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett Despite Democratic Boycott, Vote Goes to Full Senate

By Caleb HoweOct 22nd, 2020, 9:51 am

On Thursday the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and send it to the full Senate for a floor vote. The vote is expected to take place on Monday.

The Republicans have the majority and were able to secure a vote on President Donald Trump‘s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court. The GOP plans to convene a weekend session in order to handle procedural steps necessary for the Monday vote by the full Senate.

Barrett advances with no Democrats voting. The committee Dems boycotted the meeting Thursday, instead leaving the large photos of people who have benefitted from the Affordable Care Act which were part of last week’s hearing.

Here’s the actual vote:

If confirmed, Barrett would put the Supreme Court in a long-term, 6 to 3 conservative majority. The process has been rushed to take place before the election in two weeks.

