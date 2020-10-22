On Thursday the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and send it to the full Senate for a floor vote. The vote is expected to take place on Monday.

The Republicans have the majority and were able to secure a vote on President Donald Trump‘s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court. The GOP plans to convene a weekend session in order to handle procedural steps necessary for the Monday vote by the full Senate.

Barrett advances with no Democrats voting. The committee Dems boycotted the meeting Thursday, instead leaving the large photos of people who have benefitted from the Affordable Care Act which were part of last week’s hearing.

Democrats are boycotting the Judiciary vote for Barrett, and in their place are large portraits of people benefiting from the Affordable Care Act whom the senators spoke about last week pic.twitter.com/4aMOJeF35j — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 22, 2020

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats boycott committee vote on #ACB pic.twitter.com/tqTI6EMVIP — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 22, 2020

Here’s the actual vote:

JUST IN: Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously votes on nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 12-0, as committee Democrats boycotted the roll call. https://t.co/N7iWPeQZnX pic.twitter.com/jSssZuTl5Y — ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2020

If confirmed, Barrett would put the Supreme Court in a long-term, 6 to 3 conservative majority. The process has been rushed to take place before the election in two weeks.

