Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who is currently seeking President Donald Trump‘s endorsement in the U.S. Senate runoff in Texas, introduced a bill to name a highway after the president on Tuesday.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and, if approved, would upgrade the 1,791-mile highway running from Choteau, Montana, to Port Arthur, Texas, to an interstate, according to The Hill.

“I am proud to introduce legislation to rename US Highway 287 as Interstate 47 in honor of our 47th President @realDonaldTrump,” Cornyn announced in a post on X. “My bill will upgrade one of our nation’s longest highways to a future interstate and save more than $5 BILLION in travel costs, all while honoring the most effective and influential president of our lifetime. Texas is Trump Country & this bill cements @POTUS’ legacy by designating nearly 1,800 miles of open road to forever be known as the Trump Interstate.”

A 2025 study by the Texas Department of Transportation found that this potential upgrade from highway to interstate could save 7.37 percent in travel time savings in 2050 and $5.4 billion in travel cost savings.

Cornyn is currently engaged in a tense primary runoff race against Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Senate seat in Texas. The original primary, which also included Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), was held on March 3. Hunt was eliminated, but no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, advancing Cornyn and Paxton to a runoff.

Although Trump has announced his intent to issue an endorsement between Cornyn and Paxton in the runoff, he has not yet done so.

As recently as Saturday, Trump declined to offer a public endorsement of either candidate, telling reporters, “We have a great Attorney General Ken Paxton. And we have a great senator, John Cornyn.”

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