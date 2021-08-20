Political pundits Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball slammed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on over his statement this week regarding advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to resign.

Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Aug. 10 following the release of a report by the New York Attorney General’s office that alleged that he sexually harassed 11 women. The resignation is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 24.

On their show Breaking Points, after playing a soundbite of Cuomo’s remarks, Enjeti said, “I feel sorry for everybody that we had to play them the entire thing.”

Ball ripped Cuomo for saying that he was just an adviser to his brother, pointing to the report saying that the CNN host helped draft a statement for his brother.

“Don’t let him spin this nonsense on you,” she said.

“You have to be completely consistent,” said Ball. “When you have a conflict of interest, it’s not hard to figure out what to do. You’re hands off. You’re either completely hands on and you fully disclose or you’re completely hands off. He tried to play it both ways.”

Ball also attacked Chris Cuomo for saying that he didn’t influence CNN’s coverage of or made calls to the press on behalf of his brother.

“You are CNN’s coverage,” Ball exclaimed, adding that Cuomo’s show is the “highest-rated CNN primetime host.”

“You don’t think what happens on your hour affects CNN coverage,” Ball asked rhetorically. “What a ridiculous thing to say.”

Enjeti ripped Chris Cuomo and CNN, which he called “a joke of a news organization.” He called for Chris Cuomo to apologize for putting CNN “in a bad position.” He labeled CNN media critic Brian Stelter “the little janitor” for saying that Chris Cuomo’s situation was complicated.

Enjeti called out Chris Cuomo for using his platform at ABC News and CNN for “[propping] up the political career of his brother.”

“He is a Grade A liar,” said Enjeti, adding that Chris Cuomo and CNN are relying on the coverage of the dire situation in Afghanistan in order “for everybody to just completely forget about it.”

Ball called out CNN over a double standard in firing Marc Lamont Hill and Rick Santorum but not Chris Cuomo. Hill was fired in November 2018 for calling for Israel’s elimination, while Santorum was terminated last May over remarks about Native Americans.

Ball lamented Cuomo for getting a pass from CNN since he has the network’s highest ratings.

“They’re not gonna to touch him,” she said. “They’re gonna let him do whatever he wants. Next time his brother makes a political comeback and he’s back in the news, he’s gonna do the same sh*t all over again.”

“He wouldn’t change a thing,” she added.

Enjeti remarked that CNN thinks that its audience “doesn’t care” about Chris Cuomo’s actions.

He went on to say that the “part that makes” him “the most sad” is that “there are so many millions of people who are just so bought into the tribal warfare and the partisanship on all of this that they’re willing to just forgive what really should be unforgivable and they’re not willing to hold the people that give them the news to the standard that they should be.”

“As long as he toes the line that the audience wants to hear, then I think you’re right,” Ball told Enjeti.

“He’s going to be okay,” said Enjeti.

Watch above, and listen to the full episode here.

