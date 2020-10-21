Half of President Donald Trump’s supporters believe powerful Democrats have a role in child sex trafficking rings, according to a new poll.

A YouGov survey revealed that 50 percent of Trump supporters believe “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” with 33 percent not sure, and 17 percent against the theory.

Comparatively, just 5 percent of Joe Biden supporters believe the same, with 13 percent not sure, and 82 percent against.

Even more Trump supporters — 52 percent — believe Trump “is working to dismantle an elite child sex-trafficking ring involving top Democrats,” against just 4 percent of Biden supporters.

Trump supporters, however, are still largely skeptical of the QAnon conspiracy theory which is also focused on elite sex trafficking rings but with additional theories of Satan-worshipping, child sacrifice, and brain juice harvesting, with 47 percent not sure what to think of the theory.

More Trump supporters — 16 percent — thought the theory was “extremist conspiracy theory with no basis in fact” than those who thought it was true — 15 percent.

22 percent thought, “It goes too far but I believe some of what I’ve heard.”

After being asked by NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie to condemn QAnon last week, Trump said “I don’t know anything about QAnon,” before adding, “They are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]