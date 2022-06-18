SHOCK POLL: Whopping 64% Say Biden Shouldn’t Run in 2024 — 9 Points Worse Than Trump



In a new poll out from Yahoo/YouGov, a whopping 64% of voters said that President Joe Biden should not run again in 2024. That’s nine points worse than how many say Donald Trump should not.

Trump also won the head-to-head match-up in the poll.

In the overall it was a convincing 64% majority that would dissuade Joe Biden. It was smaller but also a majority of 55% who would tell Trump no thanks.

On the yes column, Biden pulled just 21% while Trump pulled ten points more at 31%.

But it isn’t just in the overall where Biden’s numbers were bad. Even among Democrats a majority would not encourage a 2024 run, with only 43% saying yes he should, and a full 36% saying he should not.

Trump got a majority yes from Republicans, at 58%, with only 25% saying no.

It was even worse for Biden when narrowed down to those who voted for him 2020, where the nays had it 40% to 37%.

On the head-to-head matchup, Trump beat Biden in the poll 42% to 39%.

No doubt the continuing economic woes facing working Americans played a big part in the result.

Read the poll toplines here from YouGov here.

