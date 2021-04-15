‘Shut Your Mouth!’ House Covid Hearing ERUPTS as Maxine Waters Cuts Off Brutal Exchange Between Jim Jordan and Fauci

A hearing for the House Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis plunged into chaos when Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), James Clyburn (D-SC) and Maxine Waters (D-CA) started shouting during testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, and HHS Chief Science Officer for Covid Response David Kessler appeared before the committee to answer questions on how to safely navigate the country to the end of the coronavirus pandemic. As Fauci spoke about how infection rates will go down and “there will be more flexibility” with more people being vaccinated, Jordan repeatedly pressed him to pinpoint a specific number at which coronavirus-related restrictions will be lifted.

“What number do we get our liberties back?” Jordan said. “Tell me the number!”

“When 90 percent of the members of Congress get vaccinated,” Clyburn interjected.

“You’re not a doctor Mr. Clyburn. He is,” Jordan responded. “What is the number?”

Clyburn tried to move the hearing ahead while Jordan protested that “I want my question answered!” The two of them kept shouting at each other until Waters got involved and told Jordan “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!”

“Don’t worry about this. We’re going to handle this,” Clyburn followed up. He noted shortly thereafter that Jordan’s time had expired.

Watch above, via CSPAN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]