‘Sounds Like You Want to Arm Them’: Jamie Raskin Reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Comments on Guns and Fetuses

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) testified before the House Rules Committee on Friday, where Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) joked (we think) that her comments made it seem as though she wants to arm fetuses.

The exchange comes amid key Supreme Court rulings striking down a concealed carry law in New York and overturning the precedent that abortion is constitutionally protected.

“People have the right to keep and bear arms if they choose,” Greene stated. “And I also feel that if my children are in school and a madman with a gun comes to a school to kill people, unfortunately, a psychologist is not gonna be able to just talk him out of it.”

“Do you think the students should be armed?” Raskin asked.

“I think children should be trained with firearms,” Greene replied. “I definitely do.”

“So they could repel someone who comes in?” Raskin asked.

“That’s not what I said,” Greene shot back. “I said I believe children should be trained with firearms so they understand how to use them and they understand the safety.”

Raskin noted that Greene had mentioned abortion earlier.

“Well, abortion kills babies,” she said. “We’re talking about kids being killed. Abortion kills innocent children. They can’t protect themselves at all from this horrific procedure.”

“Sounds like you want to arm them,” Raskin joked.

“That’s impossible, Mr. Raskin,” she responded.

This was hardly the first time Raskin and Greene have tangled. In April, Greene heckled the Maryland Democrat on the House floor as he spoke about Russia’s war on Ukraine. Later that month, Raskin accused Greene of turning the chamber into The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In May, Raskin told Greene she was “appeasing imperialist assaults on sovereign nations.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com