Stephen King Walks Back, Deletes Tweet Defending Graham Platner After Avalanche of Criticism
Prolific horror writer Stephen King walked back his defense of Maine Democratic Party Senate candidate Graham Platner on Tuesday after an avalanche of criticism over a pair of posts he made.
Following a bombshell report from Politico detailing an allegation of sexual assault against Platner, King posted to X, “Tell you what–if you knew the whole truth about everyone in the Senate and House of Reps, those chambers would be dead empty. Jesus said, ‘Let him without sin cast the first stone.’”
King, one of Maine’s most famous residents, also posted in a since-deleted tweet, “Graham Platner may drop out. (I hope he doesn’t, but.) Meanwhile, the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin’ on.”
King’s takes were quickly ridiculed by pundits and journalists on social media. The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg replied, “LOLOLOLOL. So because we don’t know about hypothetical rapey legislators we should forgive the ones we do know about.”
Kat Rosenfield of the Free Press noted, “My theory is that this worked okay when it was a regrettable tattoo or app-based adultery, but that ‘who amongst us has not raped his paramour during a home invasion’ will be the proverbial bridge too far.”
On Tuesday, King walked back his messaging a bit, writing, “Not defending Grah, Platner. If he committed rape, he should bow out. Just making a comparison.”
Below are some more of the scathing replies King received:
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