Stephen Miller-Founded Group Buys Radio Ads in Georgia Accusing Biden of Racism Against White People

A group launched by Donald Trump ally Stephen Miller released ads that highlight “racism against White people.”

A recording of the ad was obtained by Politico and the outlet described the message as “one of the most openly race-based spots of the cycle, amplifying tropes that have historically been used to generate backlash to minority groups.”

The ad asks when “racism” against “White people” became “ok,” according to Politico.

“When did racism against white people become okay” the ad reads. “Joe Biden put white people last in line for Covid relief funds. Kamala Harris said disaster aid should go to non-white citizens first. Liberal politicians block access to medicine based on skin color. Progressive corporations, airlines, universities all openly discriminate against white Americans. Racism is always wrong. The left’s anti-white bigotry must stop. We are all entitled to equal treatment under the law.”

Miller has been vocally in support of Republicans in the midterms.

“No more lockdowns. No more school closures. No more masks mandates. VOTE REPUBLICAN,” he posted on Saturday.

No more lockdowns. No more school closures. No more masks mandates. VOTE REPUBLICAN. https://t.co/kpfDKYetzo — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 30, 2022

The ads were funded by America First Legal Foundation, a non-profit group founded by Miller.

Trump has not confirmed he is running in 2024, but he has heavily hinted that he will. Republican pollster Frank Luntz announced this week that Trump is seriously considering a 2024 run.

“Donald Trump was seriously considering announcing a week from today before the election because he thought Republicans are gonna win the House, gonna win the Senate, and he wanted to take credit for it,” he said. “He’s now backed away from it. He may deny it, but he told people who raise money for him, he told political people that this is what he was going to do.”

