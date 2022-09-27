Stephen Miller Rips McConnell’s ‘Political Cowardice’ for Not Threatening to Shut Down the Government Before Midterms

Tucker Carlson and Stephen Miller ripped Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for not using the threat of a government shutdown to secure Republican policy aims on immigration.

Carlson noted the Senate’s passage of a stopgap funding bill that will fund the government through Dec. 15. Without it, some federal agencies were poised to shut down on Friday. The measure received enough Republicans to pass, as it required 60 votes in a 50-50 Senate.

The Fox News host said that “Republicans have missed their chance” by refusing to use that leverage. He then welcomed former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who accused McConnell of being a coward and an idiot.

“This is one of the greatest acts of – on the part of Mitch McConnell – of both political cowardice and political stupidity, merged together,” Miller stated. “This was a rare moment in which the moral course and the expedient course aligned perfectly.”

He went on to say McConnell should have demanded that none of the money in the funding bill be used to resettle undocumented immigrants in the United States.

“That’s what morality demands,” he added. “We are days out from a midterm. They could’ve used this as a clarifying moment. Indeed, the only clarifying moment in two years, to say, ‘Who are the good guys and who are the evildoers in the Senate? Who’s fighting for you and your family and who’s fighting for the cartels and open borders and the drug dealers poisoning our children?'”

Miller said a shutdown would have forced the media to talk about illegal immigration.

“If they didn’t get border security done, then here’s what you do,” Miller went on. “There’s only way out, Democrats. Pass the [continuing resolution] to the 1st of February, and will have a national referendum. And if you elect a Republican House and if you elect a Republican Senate, we will pass it into law on Feb. 1.

Miller said, under those circumstances, Republicans would win in a “landslide.”

Carlson replied by suggesting McConnell wants Republicans to lose.

“So maybe if they keep losing, they want to lose,” he said. “Maybe the outcome tells you the intention. If you keep reaching the same place, maybe it’s not by accident.”

Carlson has criticized Senate Republicans before. In May, he slammed several of them for voting for an aid package for Ukraine.

