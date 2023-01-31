Stormy Daniels Thanks Trump for Admitting ‘Everything’ with Truth Social Rant: ‘Guess I’ll Take My Horse Face Back to Bed’

Stormy Daniels thanked Donald Trump for one of his latest rants on Truth Social, saying it was the former president “admitting” her accusations about a past affair are the truth.

Trump has long denied having an affair with adult film actress Daniels. He’s currently facing a probe into an alleged hush money payment he made to Daniels to keep the story quiet for his 2020 presidential campaign.

With news that prosecutors are presenting evidence in their investigation to a grand jury, Trump once again denied having an affair and oddly chose to attack the appearance of Daniels. Oddly only a day later Trump addressed the Daniels controversy again, this time saying it “happened a long time ago.”

“With respect to the ‘Stormy’ nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations. I placed full Reliance on the JUDGEMENT & ADVICE OF COUNCIL, who I had every reason to believe had a license to practice law, was competent, & was able to appropriately provide solid legal services. He came from a good law firm, represented other clients over the years, & there was NO reason not to rely on him, and I did,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, referring to former attorney Michael Cohen who has refused to say whether or not he will be a witness for the prosecution in the Daniels matter.

In another post, he called the Daniels matter a “witch hunt” and an example of “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Daniels actually offered a thank you to Trump, even throwing his own insult about her looks back at him.

“Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING. Guess I’ll take my ‘horse face’ back to bed now, Mr. former ‘president.’ Btw, that’s the correct way to use quotation marks,” she tweeted in response to Trump.

Thanks for just admitting that I was telling the truth about EVERYTHING. 😂 Guess I'll take my "horse face" back to bed now, Mr. former "president".

Btw, that's the correct way to use quotation marks. 💋 pic.twitter.com/VSG867kwk8 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 31, 2023

In a followup tweet, she accused Trump of talking too much.

He opens his mouth more than I do my legs. https://t.co/z1OgVxRuor — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 31, 2023

“He opens his mouth more than I do my legs,” Daniels wrote.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com