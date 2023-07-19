Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Shake On $100 Bet That Trump Will Be Convicted and Sentenced Before Election

On Wednesday’s The View, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin shook hands on a $100 bet about the chances of Donald Trump facing justice before the 2024 election.

“Can I say one thing? It’s just my warning. Sunny and I disagree on this — We can take a bet now: I am worried, talking to legal experts — not a lawyer, you are,” Griffin said motioning toward Hostin, who served as a federal prosecutor. “I’m not convinced that any of these Trump cases are going to be tried, convicted and sentenced without — and have him go through an appeal process — before the election.”

“How much we betting?” Hostin interjected.

“I’ll put 100 bucks on it,” Griffin said, while both women extended their hands. “No, and I hope she’s right — I hope you are right — but I say that because Republican candidates in the field cannot just be like, ‘Oh, I’m just waiting for him to get arrested and then I’m going to have my moment and take the country in a different direction.’ You have to challenge him now.”

Griffin, who served as communications director in the Trump White House before becoming a vocal Trump critic, agreed with Joy Behar that, “That’s what Chris Christie is doing.”

“That’s what we’re gonna be watching, that’s what the nation’s gonna be watching,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “What do you want? You know, you say people who are felons can’t vote — well, why are you letting them run the country, you know?” she said to wild applause.

“That! That part,” Hostin said, while Behar declared, “That’s quotable!”

“If he gets convicted, every single felon in this country should be able to vote,” Hostin said.

Trump appeared before a friendly audience on Fox News’ Hannity Tuesday night, where he decried the target letter he received from Jack Smith in the Jan. 6 criminal probe.

“I got the letter on Sunday night — think of it,” Trump said. “I don’t think they’ve ever sent a letter on Sunday night. And, they’re in a rush because they want to interfere — it’s interference with the election. It’s election interference, never been done like this in the history of our country and it’s a disgrace.” It remains to be seen whether Trump will actually face charges in the Capitol riot.

In a separate case, Smith charged Trump with 37 federal counts in connection with classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Watch the clip above, via ABC News.

